Autopsies scheduled for York County mom, toddler after murder-suicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) The autopsies for a mom and her 1-year-old son found dead after an apparent murder-suicide is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheri A. Shermeyer, 40, and her son was found dead in their home along the 12000 block of Baltimore Street in Shrewsbury Township Monday afternoon.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Shremeyer was found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her son, John, was also found dead of probable asphyxiation. Wednesday’s autopsies will confirm the cause of death.

Shremeyer wrote on her Facebook page that she loved her son “more than anything in this world” just two hours before police found her dead. She also wrote of troubles in her marriage, saying she has been “slowly dying inside,” and “just torn down, hardly ever go out in public anymore, don’t socialize with people.” Shermeyer updated her profile picture with a photograph of her son on Christmas night. A new cover photo included the quote “Sometimes what you’re most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free.”

