A slushy mix of rain and snow Thursday morning

Clouds return later tonight as an area of moisture tracks east from southern Indiana. There will be enough cold air to allow for a period of snow starting around 5am Thursday morning. A slushy accumulation around an inch is possible before a transition to rain by 8am. Areas north of Harrisburg could see a longer period of snow that could produce additional slushy accumulations, but a changeover to rain is expected to occur later in the morning. Travel conditions are expected to be impacted between 5am and 8am Thursday morning before the transition to rain. Rain showers should wrap up by 11am with increasing northwest winds developing by Thursday evening.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

