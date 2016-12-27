York County woman wrote of love for son before apparent murder-suicide

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County mother wrote on her Facebook page that she loved her son “more than anything in this world” just two hours before police found the woman and her 1-year-old child dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Sheri Shermeyer, in the message posted Monday morning, also wrote of troubles in her marriage, saying she has been “slowly dying inside,” and “just torn down, hardly ever go out in public anymore, don’t socialize with people.”

Shermeyer updated her profile picture with a photograph of her son on Christmas night. A new cover photo included the quote “Sometimes what you’re most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free.”

Shermeyer, 40, and her son John were found dead after police went to their Shrewsbury Township home to check on their welfare Monday afternoon.

Shermeyer died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her son probably died of asphyxiation, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

