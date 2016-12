Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Andrew Barron, of New Cumberland, is a navy veteran who served in World War II.

He was stationed in Guam during the Korean War and stationed on the USS Maury in the Persian Gulf.

Andrew celebrated his 90th birthday on Dec. 19.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

