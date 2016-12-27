Water conservation advisory lifted in Dallastown, Yoe

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A voluntary water conservation advisory has been lifted for Dallastown and Yoe residents.

The Dallastown-Yoe Water Authority issued a mandatory advisory last week after a malfunction at the borough’s water system. Officials later stated that residents could voluntarily take part in water conservation.

The water authority says there were no disease-causing organisms that required residents to boil the water.

