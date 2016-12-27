Toast to 2016 with local sparkling wine

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s nothing to whine about at Armstrong Winery.

Workers at the Halifax vineyard are at it nonstop, bottling and fermenting at least 50 varieties of wine.

Armstrong also makes its own bubbly, but don’t call it Champagne. That label is reserved for Champagne made in France.

Armstrong calls its mix of Chardonnay and Vidal Blanc sparkling wine.

There are other local wineries that also make sparkling wines: The Vineyards at Hershey, Allegro Vineyards, and Spring Gate Winery in Dauphin County, just to name a few.

