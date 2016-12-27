Start 2017 with a hike

CAMP HILL, Pa (WHTM) – Two local state parks are on the list of parks offering free New Year’s Day walks.

Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County and Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Cumberland County have scheduled short walks on January 1st to promote healthy lifestyles and expose walkers to new terrain.

“In addition to the health benefits of an invigorating hike, First Day Hikes will be an opportunity to learn more about what the state parks and forests offer the people of Pennsylvania,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.

The lengths and time durations of the walks vary. Hikers should wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Refreshments will be served at many locations.

Click here for more information.

