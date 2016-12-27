Safe spaces and trigger warnings on college campuses: Daycare, or compassion?

Warning: This podcast episode is not appropriate for children.

Is it reasonable for college students to expect safe spaces and trigger warnings on campus, or are today’s students too soft? In the latest episode of On Deadline, Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and guest-host Barbara Schindo discuss what the phrases “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings” actually mean, recent protests and controversial statements surrounding those words, and the merits behind arguments on both sides.

