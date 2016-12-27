President Obama and Japan’s Prime Minister visit Pearl Harbor memorial together

HONOLULU, HI (ABC)- President Obama and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make history by visiting the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, together.

It’s the first time a Japanese prime minister has visited the memorial that honors sailors and marines killed in the attack.

The Japanese on the morning of December 7th, just after 6 am, launched their main attack.

It’s been 75 years since that attack which killed more than two-thousand Americans–launching the U.S. into WWII.

Abe’s visit comes months after President Obama’s trip to Hiroshima where he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site where the United States dropped a nuclear bomb in 1945.

The White House says this visit between President Obama and Prime Minister Abe to Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona memorial is a demonstration of the strength of the US-Japan alliance.

