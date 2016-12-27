President Obama and Japan’s Prime Minister visit Pearl Harbor memorial together

FILE- In this June 3, 2015 file photo released by the U.S. Navy, sailors work to repair the floating dock next to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after the USNS Mercy hospital ship struck the memorial's dock in May as it was leaving Pearl Harbor. Japan's leader says he will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama at the end of this month. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, he will visit Hawaii in late December and hold a final summit meeting there with Obama before the American leader leaves office. (Laurie Dexter/The U.S. Navy via AP, File)
HONOLULU, HI (ABC)- President Obama and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make history by visiting the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, together.

It’s the first time a Japanese prime minister has visited the memorial that honors sailors and marines killed in the attack.

The Japanese on the morning of December 7th, just after 6 am, launched their main attack.

It’s been 75 years since that attack which killed more than two-thousand Americans–launching the U.S. into WWII.

Abe’s visit comes months after President Obama’s trip to Hiroshima where he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site where the United States dropped a nuclear bomb in 1945.

The White House says this visit between President Obama and Prime Minister Abe to Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona memorial is a demonstration of the strength of the US-Japan alliance.

