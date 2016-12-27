Police warn of ‘hitman scam’

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County say they’ve received numerous reports of text messages and emails where the sender claims to be a hired assassin.

The messages and emails claim the sender has been hired to kill but wishes to spare the recipient. There’s an email to contact the purported hitman with the warning “inform the police or anyone else and you die,” Southern Regional police said.

Replying to the emails only sends a signal to the sender that they’ve reached a live account. Police say the sender then attempts to scam respondents into sending money to spare their life.

The FBI says replying to such messages will often escalate the threat. The sender will email back with personal details such as the recipient’s work address, marital status, and children’s names.

