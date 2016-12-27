Police: Teen charged with robbery after false drug deal

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager is charged with robbery in Lancaster County after a false drug deal.
Ephrata police said the charge came after an incident on Dec. 16 in which a victim reported he was robbed after he intended to purchase marijuana from a 16-year-old borough resident.
The drug deal was to take place in an alleyway near the 100 block of Marshall Street, police said. When the victim showed up, the 16-year-old suspect took his money and showed him a gun.
Police later interviewed the suspect and said he admitted to the robbery, for which he was charged.
The gun displayed was a BB gun, according to police.
