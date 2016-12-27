Police: Starved, abused children were days from death

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Two emaciated and abused children were just days from death when they were removed from a Dauphin County home earlier this month, according to charging documents.

A doctor who examined the 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl told police that if the children’s conditions had remained unchecked, he is certain both would have died as a result of the physical abuse and neglect they received in their Halifax Township home.

He said the children also showed clear signs of hypothermia and life endangering low heart rates.

State police in Lykens on Friday arrested the parents, 33-year-old Joshua Weyant and his 38-year-old wife Brandi, on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and endangering the welfare of children. Both are in Dauphin County Prison on $1 million bail.

According to the criminal complaint, the children were extremely underweight and appeared frail and weak when police and Children and Youth Services caseworkers removed them and their 4-year-old sister from the home on Dec. 16.

The 6-year-old boy, who had a severe abrasion on his right eye, told the investigators his father had thrown him across the floor as punishment. The children also reported that they were locked in their bedroom at night and would have to urinate on themselves or on the bedroom floor because no one would answer their pleas to use the bathroom.

The only heat sources in the home were a space heater in the parents’ bedroom and an open stove in the kitchen, and the children’s bedroom had no furniture, toys, or carpeting. Investigators were told the carpeting had been removed weeks earlier because it was disgusting and infested with bed bugs, the complaint states.

The 6-year-old boy weighed just 28 pounds, one pound less than his last medical checkup in Oct. 2013, and his 5-year-old sister weighed 27 pounds, four pounds less than her last visit to a doctor in May 2014. Police said all three children had dirt, animal hair, urine, and feces on their clothing and encrusted into their skin and “reeked of a strong odor similar to that of caged animals.”

The children begged investigators and hospital staff for food but could not keep anything down, police wrote in the complaint, and they were so infested with lice that they screamed when the lice were removed.

Brandi Weyant told police the children did not attend school and could not attend school because of their appearance. Joshua Weyant, in his police interview, said he would teach the children at home.

He also told authorities he and his and wife just bought a new vehicle.

Both parents denied abusing or neglecting the children.

