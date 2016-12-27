Police: Man ate marijuana after failing to pull over

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to Cumberland County Prison over the weekend on charges that he fled police and ate drugs.

Carlisle police attempted to stop a Cadillac Escalade for illegal window tint in the 100 block of West North Street Saturday around 11:15 a.m.

The vehicle did pull over, but then pulled back onto the roadway and failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens for about five blocks, police said.

The driver, 27-year-old William A. Myers Jr., ingested marijuana that was in the vehicle, according to police.

Myers’ driver’s license is suspended.

Police took Myers to prison for arraignment on charges of fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

