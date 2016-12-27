Pennsylvania drivers to pay more next year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Buzzing saws and orange traffic cones are commonplace in Pennsylvania. Keystone State drivers have become skilled at navigating construction on the roadways.

Kasey Tritch says she had a few flat tires due to bumpy roads in 2016.

“There’s always some potholes along the way,” she said, “so you always like to drive around them.”

Pennsylvania’s roads are notoriously ranked among our nation’s worst. PennDOT spokesman Rich Kirkpatrick said one challenge is keeping one of America’s largest transportation systems up to date.

“Our system is roughly the same size as the state system in New York, New Jersey, and all of New England combined,” he said, “so we have a huge challenge here in Pennsylvania.”

State lawmakers passed a massive transportation funding law, Act 89 of 2013, to tackle some of those infrastructure needs. Some of those cost increases to offset improvement projects are coming to a head in 2017.

License registration stickers will be gone as of Dec. 30 to save the state $3 million annually, but the window inspection stickers will increase by a buck from $6 to $7 starting July 1.

Current registration and license fees could go up depending on February’s Consumer Index Calculation. Kirkpatrick said the first study under Act 89 was completed in 2015 and showed no big adjustment.

He said it’s difficult to speculate on how much, if any, the fees would increase come next July.

“If there’s any change in fee, the additional revenue means that people are going to see more invested in their highway and bridge system,” he said, “which is critical for mobility.”

Kirkpatrick said people can look at the value they are getting with dollars spent on improvements on the PennDOT website.

Drivers will see increases at the gas pumps with the gas tax hike of 8 cents.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is increasing tolls 6 percent overall. And, several reports indicate that driver’s insurance premiums will continue to increase in 2017 with companies adjusting for a major payout loss in 2015.

Tritch said she has contemplated giving up driving due to higher costs. All these added nickels-and-dimes may motivate her to ditch her wheels.

“That’s how much I dislike driving in Pennsylvania,” she said. “I didn’t know about the fees, so that makes me want to lose it even more.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...