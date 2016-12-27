Penn State arrives in Pasadena for Rose Bowl preps

WHTM Staff Published:
b526a45ba9174679ad5b2cd2ffe841e3

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) – The Nittany Lions have arrived in Pasadena.

Fifth-ranked Penn State (11-2) will face No. 9 Southern California (9-3) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2; one of the most-anticipated bowl games in Nittany Lion history.

While they won’t get a shot at the national title, Penn State has proven it has bounced back from the NCAA’s heavy sanctions in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

This will be the third time Penn State and USC match up in the Rose Bowl. The first was in 1923 and the other in 2009.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s