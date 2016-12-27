Penn State arrives in Pasadena for Rose Bowl preps

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) – The Nittany Lions have arrived in Pasadena.

Fifth-ranked Penn State (11-2) will face No. 9 Southern California (9-3) in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2; one of the most-anticipated bowl games in Nittany Lion history.

While they won’t get a shot at the national title, Penn State has proven it has bounced back from the NCAA’s heavy sanctions in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

This will be the third time Penn State and USC match up in the Rose Bowl. The first was in 1923 and the other in 2009.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...