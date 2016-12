CHICAGO, IL. (WHTM)- An outbreak of violence sweeping over the city of Chicago.

Police say more than 40 people were shot there over the holiday weekend.

One of the shootings happening at a family Christmas party, where two were killed and several wounded.

Police say a majority of the homicides were “targeted attacks by gangs against potential rivals who were at holiday gatherings.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...