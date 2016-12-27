Number of dead fish near Brunner Island estimated around 200

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Environmental Protection is continuing its investigation into dead fish found Monday in the Susquehanna River near Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in northern York County.

According to DEP spokesman John Repetz, officials were on site again Tuesday.

The number of dead fish was initially estimated around 200. Officials with the Fish and Boat Commission were on hand to get a more accurate count.

Brunner Island is owned by Talen Energy.

Dead fish were observed in Talen Energy’s discharge channel and downstream in the river, but not upstream, Repetz said. No other sources of pollution were identified.

Talen Energy did shut down Wednesday and no discharge of any kind has occurred since, according to Repetz.

Flow and temperature monitoring data from Talen Energy will be submitted to the DEP for review.

In February, about 1,200 fish died in the area due to a glitch at the power plant.

ABC27 has yet to hear back from a Talen Energy spokesperson.

