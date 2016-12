HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The fourth night of Hanukkah was recognized across the world Tuesday evening.

Pennsylvania’s Capitol features a menorah and Gov. Wolf was on hand Tuesday for a celebration.

The Jewish festival of lights lasts eight days.

Hanukkah commemorates religious freedom for Jews more than 2,000 years ago.

