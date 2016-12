CHICAGO, Il. (WHTM)- Cell phone video captured the commotion inside an Illinois mall.

The shopping center had to close after several fights broke out on Monday.

Terrified customers scrambled for the exits and kids were hitting and trampling on each other.

Police aren’t sure what caused the chaos–but this all happened just one day after Christmas.

Similar incidents have happened in New Jersey and Texas.

