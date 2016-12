Chattanooga, Tn. (WHTM)- Three people are recovering after a group of kids threw fireworks into a store at a Tennessee mall.

Police responded to the mall in Chattanooga yesterday afternoon for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses describe the scene as chaotic as people screamed and ran toward the exit. Some shoppers were pushed to the ground trying to escape.

According to authorities, all of the injuries were minor.

