Governor of Michigan declares state of emergency for massive sinkhole

FRASER, MI. (WHTM)- The governor of Michigan declared a state of emergency yesterday for a massive sinkhole threatening to destroy several homes.

The sinkhole was caused by a collapsed sewer pipe 45-feet under the ground.

Twenty-two families in the city of Fraser have been evacuated.

One family says it’s not the first time a sinkhole has disrupted their lives.

“Loud noises, cracking through the evening. They got progressively greater…boom, boom, boom.. so we got up and couldn’t get out of the garage door,” said resident Sue Alba.

Fraser’s mayor says it could take at least three weeks for the families to return home.

