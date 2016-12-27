Governor of Michigan declares state of emergency for massive sinkhole

By Published:
michigan

FRASER, MI. (WHTM)- The governor of Michigan declared a state of emergency yesterday for a massive sinkhole threatening to destroy several homes.

The sinkhole was caused by a collapsed sewer pipe 45-feet under the ground.

Twenty-two families in the city of Fraser have been evacuated.

One family says it’s not the first time a sinkhole has disrupted their lives.

“Loud noises, cracking through the evening. They got progressively greater…boom, boom, boom.. so we got up and couldn’t get out of the garage door,” said resident Sue Alba.

Fraser’s mayor says it could take at least three weeks for the families to return home.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s