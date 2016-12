PINE GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash this morning in Union Township, Lebanon County.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Suedberg Road.

State police say the 41-year-old driver spun out of control while making a left turn and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

