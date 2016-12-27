Derry Township police seek tips in theft case

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to track down an unknown man who’s accused of using stolen credit cards.

Derry Township police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the suspect. They said he took the credit cards last week from an unattended purse at an office building in the 1200 block of Cocoa Avenue.

The stolen cards were used less than an hour later at the Walmart in Palmyra. The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a blue or black Dodge Charger.

Police believe he’s the same man who stole credit cards from a gym locker in October. Those credit cards were used at Best Buy and Target stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township police at (717) 534-2202.

