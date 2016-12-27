Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Susquehanna Township woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg early Monday.

Hiymanot Dessalegn, 32, died of multiple traumatic injuries, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said.

Dessalegn lost control and slammed into a tree at North Front and Division streets just before 2:30 a.m.

The crash closed part of North Front for about seven hours.

