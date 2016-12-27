Coroner IDs teen fatally struck by car while fleeing gunshots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County coroner has identified a teenager who was struck by a car and killed as he ran from gunfire near a city playground on Christmas Eve.

Mekhi Cooke, 16, died after he ran in front of the car at North Fifth and Emerald streets. His death was ruled accidental, Coroner Graham Hetrick said.

Police Chief Thomas Carter has said Cooke was running for safety as the shots were fired.

“Gunshots rang out and he was fleeing for cover and people driving the car were fleeing for cover,” Carter told ABC27 News. “The car hit him and he died as a result of being struck by the vehicle.”

Two girls sustained minor injuries on Christmas night when someone fired shots into a crowd of about 30 people who were gathered at a memorial for Cooke.

No arrests have been announced.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...