1 dead, two injured in shooting over holiday weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A chain of events in Uptown Harrisburg left one child dead and two other people injured by gunfire over the holiday weekend.

Police say on the night of Christmas Eve a boy was talking with someone who was sitting in a car. When shots were fired, he ran for cover.

“There is no rhyme or reason. I don’t know what would lead people to start shooting at someone for no reason,” said Chief Carter. He says the boy tried to protect himself.

“Gunshots rang out and he was fleeing for cover and people driving the car were fleeing for cover…the car hit him and dies as a result of being struck by the vehicle, ” said Carter.

Christmas night two girls were shot near Fifth and Emerald streets while they were attending a roadside memorial service for the boy.

Chief Carter says about 30 people were gathered when someone drove by and fired shots into the crowd. Carter says the neighborhood and attitudes

have changed over the years.

“For anyone to just shoot into a crowd just shows signs of recklessness no value of human life and the intent was to create great bodily harm or death to someone,” explained Carter.

According to authorities, both girls suffered minor injuries. Chief Carter hopes someone will come forward with information.

“I hope we can get the cooperation of people who know was is going on up there especially the young people so we can bring them to justice because the don’t deserve to be walking the streets with everyone else,” said Carter.

Currently, there are no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.

