Volunteer firefighter struck by vehicle in Lower Paxton Twp.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A volunteer firefighter who was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Dauphin County was taken to the hospital.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the 100 block of South Johnson Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

That pedestrian was a volunteer firefighter who was attempting to cross the street in front of the Paxtonia Fire Company building when he was struck by a vehicle heading southbound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and was not injured.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is investigating the incident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...