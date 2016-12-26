Stone walls restoring authentic Civil War look to Gettysburg battlefield

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – No stone will be left unturned in Gettysburg once a major project is complete.

Gettysburg National Military Park has been restoring history for more than 15 years in order to bring back the authentic look of the Civil War era.

A restoration effort is underway, involving tons of stone that is being laid by the National Park Service to rebuild walls along the battlefields.

The National Park Service hopes to have the project complete in the next month or two.

