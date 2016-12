JONESTOWN, Pa (WHTM) – More than a dozen boys and girls are enjoying this holiday week with Christmas toys donated by men in uniform.

State police at the Jonestown barracks delivered toys and gifts to 14 kids from six needy families in the northern Lebanon County area.

The troopers and their support staff collected 1,400 to buy the items on the children’s’ Christmas list. An office clerk completed the project by making sure the gifts were wrapped for delivery in time for Christmas morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...