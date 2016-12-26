Russian plane headed to Syria crashes

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s Transport minister says that pilot error or a technical fault was likely to blame for Sunday’s crash of a Russian Tu-154 carrying 92 passengers and crew.

The military plane crashed into the Black Sea on its way from the southern Russian city of Sochi to Syria.

Among its passengers were members of the world-famous Russian army choir who planned to perform at a New Year’s concert at the Russian military base in Syria.

Russian emergency crews are still searching for victims and plane debris.

