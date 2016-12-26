Police: Teen was running for safety when fatally struck by car

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The city’s police chief says a male juvenile was running for safety when he was fatally struck by a car Christmas Eve in Harrisburg.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near a playground on Emerald Street.

The juvenile was talking to a group in a car when shots were fired. Police Chief Thomas Carter says the driver of the car apparently became fearful and drove off, striking and killing the juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation.

Carter said no arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

