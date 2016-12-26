Police: Teen was running for safety when fatally struck by car

WHTM Staff Published:
harrisburg_police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The city’s police chief says a male juvenile was running for safety when he was fatally struck by a car Christmas Eve in Harrisburg.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near a playground on Emerald Street.

The juvenile was talking to a group in a car when shots were fired. Police Chief Thomas Carter says the driver of the car apparently became fearful and drove off, striking and killing the juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation.

Carter said no arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s