Police investigate deadly crash in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after an overnight crash.

A car slammed into a tree on Front Street in Harrisburg just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Harrisburg Police Chief Tom Carter tells ABC27 one person was killed.

ABC27 news arrived to find police searching the area with flashlights. Chief Carter says they were checking to make sure no one else was involved in the crash.

At this time, no word on what caused the crash. The name of the driver has not been released.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC27 for updates.

