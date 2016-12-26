PHOTOS: Dogs, goats and pigs rescued in Adams County

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. – The Adams County SPCA will soon be looking for homes for several animals that were rescued from a Biglerville home.

Eight dogs, eight goats and three pigs are now with the SPCA.

The dogs were living in a makeshift kennel that was boarded up with plywood, according to the SPCA. Most of them are extremely underweight and all of them have medical conditions such as ear infections and skin conditions.

The pigs are also underweight.

The SPCA is accepting donations on its website to help with the animals’ medical costs.

None of these animals will be up for adoption until the end of this week, the SPCA said on Facebook.

