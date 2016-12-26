Pennsylvania’s highest-in-nation gas tax going up again

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – The price to fill ‘er up is going up in Pennsylvania.

Starting Sunday, the nation’s highest gas tax will increase by another 8 cents per gallon. An analyst tells the Times-Tribune of Scranton that gas stations will almost certainly pass along the increase to motorists.

Drivers will pay about 78 cents per gallon in tax, up from just under 70 cents this year. The state’s wholesale gas tax funds road construction and infrastructure maintenance. Pennsylvania has the fifth-largest road network in the United States.

A PennDOT spokesman says it has used the money to fix thousands of structurally deficient bridges and fund $2.5 billion in road construction.

