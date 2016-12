CHICAGO (AP) – “There will be nothing moving” until late Monday afternoon.

That’s what National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Gust is saying from a stormy Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Christmas Day brought snow, freezing rain, ice and howling winds to the northern Plains and some Western states.

A blizzard warning is in effect through Monday for North Dakota, western South Dakota and a small section of eastern Montana, with expected snow totals of up to 15 inches.

