Obama honors US troops in final Christmas visit

HONOLULU (AP) – President Barack Obama says it has been “the privilege of my life” to serve as the commander in chief of the U.S. military.

Obama and first lady Michelle Obama visited U.S. troops at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Oahu’s Kaneohe Bay. It’s the last time Obama will take part in his annual Christmas tradition as president.

Obama says his gratitude to the military won’t stop once his term ends. He says his commitment to standing by the military “every step of the way” continues.

The president is noting that U.S. troops are serving on Christmas in dangerous places like Iraq and Afghanistan, with some engaged in missions against the Islamic State group. He says they should know that Americans understand that they serve every day to protect U.S. freedoms.

