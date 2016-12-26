Meals on Wheels improves seniors’ health with new partnership

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Meals on Wheels, providing seniors in need with hot meals for years, is seeking a new partnership with healthcare professionals.

A program in six cities right now, called “More than a Meal,” equips volunteers that deliver food with tools to assess seniors’ health conditions and report it to their doctors. Though it hasn’t made its way to Pennsylvania yet, Meals on Wheels volunteers and healthcare professionals are hoping it will.

It’s a well-oiled machine in the Mechanicsburg Meals on Wheels kitchen, where they serve hot meals to more than 150 elderly folks, a number that’s always growing.

Derwood Dunbar and his wife, Alice, have been volunteering for years.

“It’s the greatest,” Dunbar said. “The big smile you get and the hugs from them.”

Those are the good days.

“There was a gentleman on a route that I used to do, and he on a Wednesday had tipped his wheelchair over and cut his head during the fall,” Dunbar said. “They called the paramedics, and he’s fine now.”

Karen Stine, the Mechanicsburg Directgor of Meals, says sometimes her volunteers are the only ones that see these senior citizens each week.

That’s why Meals on Wheels in six cities are experimenting with closer ties between volunteers and their clients’ doctors. Volunteers do standardized health assessments during each visit and report to healthcare providers.

Virginia Galbriath-Snow is a nurse educator at Home Instead Senior Care in Harrisburg. She says it would help if Meals on Wheels volunteers reported information to her nurses.

“We’re all there for the benefit of the client to keep them out of the nursing homes and the hospital,” Galbriath-Snow said.

A study adds it could also save states hundreds of millions in healthcare costs.

“It would just be an extra tool that we can provide to the clients,” Stine said.

A tool to keep all visits good ones.

“I look forward to it, they’re very nice and sociable,” Jan Nilsen, one of the Meals on Wheels recipients, said.

The program will conduct research for two years and see if it improves senior citizens’ health.

To donate, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

