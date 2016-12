LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway on the West Shore after a gas pump was knocked over early Monday.

The West Shore Bureau of Fire responded to the scene at the Uni-Mart on Third Street in Lemoyne to find a small fire in the gas pipe.

The gas station was open, but the attendant did not see the situation unfold.

Anyone with information should contact police.

