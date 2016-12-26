For Wolf, next 2 years may be more difficult than first 2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will head into 2017 with perhaps even bigger challenges than his first two years in office.

He’ll face Pennsylvania’s largest Republican legislative majorities in decades with his upcoming re-election campaign in view.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania state government’s post-recession deficit looks as bad as ever and fear is rife in the Capitol that 2017 will bring a second drawn-out budget stalemate.

For now, Wolf is changing strategy. For the first time, Wolf says he’ll give lawmakers a budget proposal that doesn’t include a major tax increase. That’s received a warm embrace from Republicans, and skepticism from Democrats that it can be done.

Republican Rep. Rob Kauffman of Franklin County says the coming months will say a lot about how Wolf will approach the next two years.

