DEP investigating fish kill in Susquehanna River

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Environmental Protection was alerted Monday to a possible fish kill in the Susquehanna River near Brunner Island Steam Electric Station in York County, according to a DEP spokesman.

In February, about 1,200 fish died in the area due to a glitch at the power plant.

It is unclear at this time how many fish were found dead Monday or how they died.

An inspector visited the scene in the afternoon, observed dead fish in the water and is investigating, DEP spokesman John Repetz said.

ABC27’s attempts Monday evening to reach a spokesman for the owner of Brunner Island, Talen Energy, were not successful.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...