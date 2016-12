HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people are displaced after a fire at a home in Dauphin County.

Crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to a fire in the 4700 block of Laurel Drive in Susquehanna Township.

Damages are estimated at $750,000.

There are no injuries reported.

Susquehanna Township authorities are investigating.

