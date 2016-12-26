Crews respond to apartment building fire in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews responded Monday night to a fire at an apartment building in Lancaster County.

Authorities were alerted to the fire in the 800 block of Clearview Avenue in Ephrata around 6:50 p.m.

Crews began leaving the scene of shortly after 8 p.m., according to a Lancaster County 911 dispatcher.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children following the fire.

Fire officials did not immediately release additional details, including word on damage or a cause.

