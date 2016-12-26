Coroner: Mother and 1-year-old found dead in York County home

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) – The death of a mother and her 1-year-old child is under investigation in York County.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay responded to a home Monday afternoon in the 12000 block of Baltimore Street in Shrewsbury Township.

Sheri A. Shermeyer, 40, was found dead of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the coroner said in a release.

Shermeyer’s 1-year-old son was also found dead of probable asphyxiation. His death is being investigated as a probable homicide.

Autopsies for Shermeyer and her son are scheduled for Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

