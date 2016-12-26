2 girls shot while at memorial in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say two juvenile girls were shot while gathered at a roadside memorial in Harrisburg Sunday night.
It happened sometime before 6:30 PM, on 5th Street and Emerald Street at a memorial near where a juvenile boy was killed Saturday night.
Police Chief Thomas Carter says someone drove by in a vehicle and fired shots into a crowd of about 30 people.
The girls’ injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
