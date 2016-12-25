Police seek ID of pharmacy robbery suspect

By Published:
(Lancaster Bureau of Police)
(Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are looking for the person who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. Saturday to the CVS Pharmacy at 551 Harrisburg Ave. for a reported robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded money from an employee. He fled on foot before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a windbreaker jacket, a black cap, black pants, black shoes with white soles and a white object that covered his face.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips may also be submitted online at lancasterpolice.com or by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

