Police seek ID of pharmacy robbery suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police are looking for the person who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. Saturday to the CVS Pharmacy at 551 Harrisburg Ave. for a reported robbery.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded money from an employee. He fled on foot before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a windbreaker jacket, a black cap, black pants, black shoes with white soles and a white object that covered his face.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips may also be submitted online at lancasterpolice.com or by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...