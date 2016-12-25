Police probe whether gunfire led to traffic death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities in central Pennsylvania are investigating whether gunfire led to a Christmas Eve traffic death in Harrisburg.

PennLive.com reports that the victim was struck and killed by a vehicle at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

But police chief Thomas Carter said early Sunday that investigators are trying to determine whether the victim ran into the path of the vehicle as he was fleeing gunshots in the area, either as a potential target or just to avoid the crossfire.

Carter said no arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

