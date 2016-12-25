Two people shot while gathered at roadside memorial in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were shot while gathered at a roadside memorial in Harrisburg Sunday night.

The shooting happened sometime before 6:30 PM, on 5th Street and Emerald Street. That’s the same location as an incident that took place the night before, where a man was hit and killed by a vehicle, possibly while running from gunfire.

Two females were in a crowd gathered at the memorial for the victim from Saturday’s incident, when an unknown person began shooting into the crowd.

The two females were hit, but police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

