Patchy freezing drizzle possible Monday morning

Christmas night is starting clear and chilly with high pressure slowly exiting into the Atlantic coast. Clouds start to increase toward daybreak with an easterly flow of air from the Atlantic, combining with an approaching warm front. This will allow some patchy freezing drizzle to develop in the morning. Temperatures are expected to be near or below freezing in the morning with patchy freezing drizzle occurring between 6am and 10am. If you plan to travel early Monday, use caution and watch for slick spots. The rest of Monday remains cloudy with temperatures peaking near 42F.

A trailing cold front will bring a few rain showers Tuesday morning followed by gradual clearing for the afternoon.

-Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder

