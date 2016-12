YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to the hospital after a Christmas Day shooing in York.

York City Police were called to a house on the 800 block of Fireside Road just after 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

There is no word on how serious the victim’s injuries are.

No arrests have been made.

