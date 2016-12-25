Mechanicsburg man charged with assault in York County

WHTM Staff Published:
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County have charged a Mechanicsburg man with assault.

The Carroll Township Police Department said Saturday on Facebook that Robert C. Drabenstadt III was involved in a dispute with several people on Autumn Drive in Monaghan Township.

Drabenstadt, 30, displayed a handgun, threatened other people and struck someone in the face with his fist, police said.

Police charged Drabenstadt with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.

